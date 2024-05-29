On May 28, 2024, Brian Roman, Chief Legal Officer of Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS), executed a sale of 89,419 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $10.38 per share, totaling approximately $928,209.42. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,723 shares of the company.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) is a global healthcare company that provides access to medicines, sustainable operations, and community health management. The company focuses on creating high-quality healthcare products and making them accessible to people around the globe.

Over the past year, Brian Roman has sold a total of 89,419 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Viatris Inc shows a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Viatris Inc were trading at $10.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $12.36 billion. The stock is currently valued at a GF Value of $9.90, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer Brian Roman Sells 89,419 Shares of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

