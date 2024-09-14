Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer Ryan Damon Sells Shares of Criteo SA (CRTO)

Ryan Damon, Chief Legal Officer of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), sold 7,390 shares of the company on September 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 121,219 shares of the company.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) is a global technology company that provides marketing and monetization services on the internet. The company specializes in digital advertising and advanced data analytics to deliver targeted and personalized ad content to users.

Over the past year, Ryan Damon has sold a total of 75,400 shares of Criteo SA and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Criteo SA were priced at $44.34. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.29, which is above the industry median of 17.09.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Criteo SA is $24.95 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.78. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the companys future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

