Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp (QS) Sells Over 667,000 Shares

On July 31, 2024, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), executed a significant transaction by selling 667,429 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares of QuantumScape Corp.

QuantumScape Corp specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's innovative technology aims to increase the range and efficiency of electric vehicles, positioning it as a key player in the automotive industry's shift towards electric mobility.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 836,219 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 31 insider sells in total for QuantumScape Corp.

Shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $6.56 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.27 billion. This valuation reflects the market's current assessment of the company amidst its ongoing developments and market position.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movements. For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to additional resources.

This insider activity is part of a broader pattern observed within QuantumScape Corp, which may influence investor perception and decision-making regarding the stock.

