Insider Sale: Chief Information Officer Einar Roosileht Sells 150,000 Shares of Rush Street ...

Einar Roosileht, Chief Information Officer of Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI), sold 150,000 shares of the company on August 27, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc.

Rush Street Interactive Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States. The company offers a range of casino gaming services, including slots, table games, and live dealer games, as well as sports betting services across various sports.

Over the past year, Einar Roosileht has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Rush Street Interactive Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc were trading at $9.09, giving the company a market cap of $759.608 million. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, the stock is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45. The GF Value of $6.26 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Rush Street Interactive Inc.

