Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer Andy Brailo Sells 21,390 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC)

On September 9, 2024, Andy Brailo, Chief Commercial Officer of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), executed a sale of 21,390 shares of the company at a price of $20.43 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 87,410 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,497 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys at Premier Inc.

The shares of Premier Inc were trading at $20.43 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.88, which is lower than the industry median of 23.62.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Premier Inc is estimated at $30.03 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68, indicating a possible value trap situation.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stocks current valuation metrics and market performance.

