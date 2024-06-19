Insider Sale: Chief Commercial Officer Michael Chi Sells Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Chief Commercial Officer Michael Chi executed a sale of 25,549 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) on June 18, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company.

Hims & Hers Health Inc, a telehealth company, provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality care for numerous conditions from the comfort and privacy of their home.

Over the past year, Michael Chi has sold a total of 986,856 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 70 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were priced at $23.59. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.32 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.74, suggesting that the shares are trading well above their intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

