On April 30, 2024, Jeffrey Melucci, Chief Business & Transformation Officer, sold 13,714 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with shares priced at $135.53, totaling approximately $1,859,188.42.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), a global leader in personal care products, manufactures and markets a wide range of products primarily for household use. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, and Scott, serving customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Melucci has sold a total of 27,527 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

Insider Sale: Chief Business & Transformation Officer Jeffrey Melucci Sells 13,714 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

As of the latest transaction, Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) holds a market cap of $45.97 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.10, which is above both the industry median of 18.645 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Kimberly-Clark Corp is calculated at $136.17, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and market movements. For more detailed insights and further updates, investors are encouraged to follow the links provided and monitor Kimberly-Clark Corp's filings and market performance.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

