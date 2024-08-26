Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Jones Sells Shares of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Jones sold 2,918 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on August 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,686 shares of the company.

Coinbase Global Inc operates as a platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. It provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $201.09 each. This transaction has decreased the insider's holdings in the company, which previously stood at 4,604 shares before the sale.

Over the past year, Jennifer Jones has sold a total of 58,662 shares of Coinbase Global Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 144 insider sells and no insider buys at Coinbase Global Inc.

The stock's market cap is currently $50.689 billion. With a price-earnings ratio of 36.04, Coinbase Global Inc's valuation stands above both the industry median of 17.965 and its historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $118.81, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.69. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation metrics.

