On August 12, 2024, Romin Nabiey, the Chief Accounting Officer of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX), executed a significant transaction by selling 79,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 64,633 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc.

GoodRx Holdings Inc operates as a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. The company provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases. Additionally, GoodRx offers telehealth services and other healthcare-related services to its users.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 79,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insider transaction history for GoodRx Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 3 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, including the recent transaction by the insider.

Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc were trading at $6.77 on the day of the insider's sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.599 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GoodRx Holdings Inc is estimated at $7.15 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Romin Nabiey Sells 79,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Romin Nabiey Sells 79,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of GoodRx Holdings Inc, particularly considering the company's current market valuation and GF Value assessment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

