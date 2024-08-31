Julie Shaeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE:FIX), sold 2,316 shares of the company on August 29, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States.

Over the past year, Julie Shaeff has engaged in the sale of 2,316 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Comfort Systems USA Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 23 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc were trading at $351.85, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 29.68, which is above both the industry median of 15.525 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $216.27, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63. This suggests that Comfort Systems USA Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Julie Shaeff Sells Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer Julie Shaeff Sells Shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the stock's current valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

