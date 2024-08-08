Insider Sale: Chairman Michael Roman Sells Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

On August 7, 2024, Michael Roman, Chairman of the Board at 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), executed a sale of 5,675 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 174,035.5568 shares of 3M Co.

3M Co, known for its diversified technology and manufacturing operations, produces a variety of products including adhesives, abrasives, laminates, passive fire protection, personal protective equipment, window films, paint protection films, dental and orthodontic products, electrical and electronic connecting and insulating materials, medical products, car-care products, electronic circuits, healthcare software, and optical films.

Over the past year, Michael Roman has sold a total of 5,675 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for 3M Co shows no insider buys in the past year, with three insider sells recorded over the same timeframe.

Shares of 3M Co were trading at $123.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $67.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 72.52, significantly higher than both the industry median of 12.975 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $90.39, indicating that at a price of $123.46, 3M Co is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance.

