Insider Sale: CFO & Treasurer Gregory Orenstein Sells Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Gregory Orenstein, the CFO & Treasurer of Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO), sold 7,943 shares of the company on June 11, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of Ncino Inc.

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a software company that provides cloud-based banking solutions to financial institutions. The company's platform enhances performance and operational transparency, facilitating lending and deposit processes as well as banking operations.

Over the past year, Gregory Orenstein has sold a total of 30,005 shares of Ncino Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $30.15 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.61 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $37.44, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

