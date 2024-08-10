Insider Sale: CFO Spencer Neumann Sells Shares of Netflix Inc (NFLX)

On August 8, 2024, Spencer Neumann, Chief Financial Officer of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), sold 433 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $626.19 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company, offering TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. The company provides a subscription service streaming library that members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,562 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Netflix Inc was trading at $626.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $272.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.62, which is above the industry median of 17.965.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc is estimated at $498.65 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

