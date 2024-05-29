Insider Sale: CFO Ryan Corbett Sells 50,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp (MP)

On May 28, 2024, Ryan Corbett, the Chief Financial Officer of MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP), executed a significant transaction by selling 50,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 325,021 shares of MP Materials Corp.

MP Materials Corp is a leader in the production of rare earth materials, which are essential components used in various high-tech and green energy applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, and many forms of electronics.

Over the past year, the insider's trading activities have included the sale of 50,000 shares and no recorded purchases. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been more insider sales than buys over the last year, with a total of 2 insider sells and 1 insider buy.

Shares of MP Materials Corp were trading at $16.93 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.76 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MP Materials Corp is $13.78 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

