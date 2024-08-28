On August 26, 2024, Robert Stephenson, Chief Financial Officer of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 205,618 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The company's portfolio includes investments in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The shares were sold at a price of $38.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,163,400. This sale has contributed to a total of three insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

As of the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a market cap of approximately $10.13 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.98, which is above both the industry median of 16.74 and the company's historical median.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $30.21 suggests that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: CFO Robert Stephenson Sells 30,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against market and intrinsic value metrics.

