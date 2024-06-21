Insider Sale: CFO Robert Owen Sells Shares of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

On June 20, 2024, Robert Owen, Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ:PROP), executed a sale of 44,166 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 186,384 shares of Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ:PROP) is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company focuses on leveraging technology and innovation to achieve efficient and environmentally responsible energy production.

Over the past year, Robert Owen has sold a total of 61,579 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ:PROP) were priced at $10.88 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $131.043 million.

For further valuation metrics, Prairie Operating Co's price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow can be accessed for more detailed stock analysis. Additionally, the GF Value provides an intrinsic value estimation based on historical multiples, adjusted for future growth estimates.

The insider transaction trends for Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ:PROP) can be visualized in the following chart:

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

