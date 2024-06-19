Insider Sale: CFO Perry Ing Sells 23,332 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

On June 18, 2024, Perry Ing, the Chief Financial Officer of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), executed a sale of 23,332 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company primarily operates projects in Argentina, Mexico, and Nevada.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for McEwen Mining Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells. The insider, Perry Ing, has not purchased any shares over the past year but has sold a total of 23,332 shares.

On the valuation front, shares of McEwen Mining Inc were trading at $9.76 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $496.478 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.90, which is lower than the industry median of 17.53 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, McEwen Mining Inc has a GF Value of $10.81. With the current price of $9.76, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at McEwen Mining Inc.

