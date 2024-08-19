Insider Sale: CFO Michael Landsittel Sells Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

On August 15, 2024, Michael Landsittel, Chief Financial Officer of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC), sold 4,409 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 67,208 shares of the company.

Blueprint Medicines Corp, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focuses on developing precision therapies for genomically defined diseases. The company's approach aims at tailoring medical treatments to the individual genetic profile of each patient's condition, primarily in the areas of cancer and rare diseases.

Over the past year, Michael Landsittel has sold a total of 38,146 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp were trading at $95.23 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.06 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $108.11, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

