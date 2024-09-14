Insider Sale: CFO Matt Steinfort Sells Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Matt Steinfort, Chief Financial Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN), sold 12,498 shares of the company on September 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 548,542 shares of the company.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) is a cloud infrastructure provider targeting developers, startups, and SMBs to help deploy, manage, and scale applications. The company simplifies cloud computing, offering scalable compute platforms with virtual servers, storage, and networking capabilities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,498 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc were priced at $40. This valuation sets the company's market cap at approximately $3.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 55.79, which is above the industry median of 25.62.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc is estimated at $49.47 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as a gauge of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

