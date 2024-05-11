On May 8, 2024, Mark Witkowski, the Chief Financial Officer of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Core & Main Inc, a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 45 insider sales and no insider buys. The insider, Mark Witkowski, has sold a total of 220,000 shares over the past year, indicating a consistent pattern of stock disposals by the insider.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Core & Main Inc were priced at $59.5, resulting in a market cap of approximately $11.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.68, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Core & Main Inc is estimated at $31.66 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.88.

Insider Sale: CFO Mark Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares of Core & Main Inc (CNM)

The above insider trend image reflects the selling pattern at Core & Main Inc, with a notable absence of purchases from insiders, suggesting a potential lack of confidence in the stock's current valuation or future prospects.

The GF Value image further supports the notion that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its estimated intrinsic value.

This recent transaction and the ongoing insider selling trend at Core & Main Inc warrant attention from current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's valuation metrics and market performance.

