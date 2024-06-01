Insider Sale: CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells Shares of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

On May 29, 2024, Mark Mccaffrey, Chief Financial Officer of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $140.13 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 109,473 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish their online presence and manage their digital ventures. The company's offerings include domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services.

Over the past year, Mark Mccaffrey has sold a total of 56,379 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within GoDaddy Inc, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $140.13 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $19.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.60, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.525 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, GoDaddy Inc has a GuruFocus Value of $98.44, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. This indicates that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of GoDaddy Inc in the context of its current stock price and market performance.

