Mark McCaffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), sold 5,500 shares of the company on August 28, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 101,286 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides domain name registration and web hosting services, among other technology products to small businesses. The company is known for its advertising on TV and in the media, which has made it one of the most recognizable names in web hosting and domain registration services.

Over the past year, Mark McCaffrey has sold a total of 53,863 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend where GoDaddy Inc has seen a total of 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $164.75, giving the company a market cap of approximately $23.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.38, which is lower than both the industry median of 26 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of GoDaddy Inc is estimated at $101.69, indicating that with a current price of $164.75, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

Insider Sale: CFO Mark McCaffrey Sells 5,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation and stock performance of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

