Insider Sale: CFO Mark Harris Sells 7,500 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc ...

On July 31, 2024, Mark Harris, Chief Financial Officer of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 65,953.019 shares of the company.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) is a prominent firm specializing in executive search, leadership assessment, and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping. The company operates globally, providing essential services to manage talent and leadership for various organizations.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $40.7 each. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 20,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells.

The stock's current price of $40.7 gives Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) a market cap of approximately $794.409 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.91, which is above both the industry median of 18.195 and the company's historical median.

Furthermore, with a current price of $40.7 and a GF Value of $30.72, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

