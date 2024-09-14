Insider Sale: CFO Mark Hahn Sells 600,000 Shares of Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)

On September 11, 2024, Mark Hahn, the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:VRNA), executed a significant transaction by selling 600,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,339,688 shares of Verona Pharma PLC.

Verona Pharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's focus is on products that are designed to meet the needs of patients with diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Verona Pharma PLC were trading at $3.76. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.42 billion. Investors and analysts often look at various valuation metrics to assess stock value, including the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

