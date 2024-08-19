Insider Sale: CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

On August 15, 2024, Kathryn Bueker, Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS), sold 514 shares of the company at a price of $489.67 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,201 shares of HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) is a leading software products provider for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service. The company offers a comprehensive stack of products that help businesses attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers.

Over the past year, Kathryn Bueker has sold a total of 13,172 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within HubSpot Inc, where there have been 41 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, HubSpot Inc's shares were trading at $489.67 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $25.53 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, the stock is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $620.80 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and stock trends.

