Insider Sale: CFO Dylan Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

On July 10, 2024, Dylan Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), executed a sale of 13,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,526,661 shares of Box Inc.

Box Inc operates as a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The platform is designed to enhance internal collaboration, secure sensitive information, and streamline workflow processes.

Over the past year, Dylan Smith has sold a total of 156,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Box Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Box Inc were trading at $24.97 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.86, which is above the industry median of 26.94.

The GF Value of Box Inc is calculated at $32.08, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

