On May 15, 2024, David Schwarzbach, Chief Financial Officer of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), executed a sale of 2,750 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $38.07 each, totaling $104,692.50.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,750 shares of Yelp Inc and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. The platform provides reviews for various categories including restaurants, shopping, and services. Yelp Inc's business model focuses on providing users with reliable and user-generated content to help guide consumer decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the latest sale, Yelp Inc's shares have a market cap of approximately $2.56 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.19, which is above the industry median of 21.97.

The GF Value of Yelp Inc is calculated at $45.88, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Insider Sale: CFO David Schwarzbach Sells Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

The insider trend for Yelp Inc indicates a preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be a point of interest for investors.

Insider Sale: CFO David Schwarzbach Sells Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Investors and stakeholders in Yelp Inc may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment or interest in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

