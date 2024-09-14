Insider Sale: CFO David Bernhardt Sells Shares of SentinelOne Inc (S)

On September 11, 2024, David Bernhardt, the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), sold 11,222 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 477,781 shares of SentinelOne Inc.

SentinelOne Inc is a cybersecurity provider that delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects, responds, and hunts attacks across all major vectors. The company aims to provide real-time, data-driven security solutions that are designed to secure devices and cloud environments from cyber threats.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 222,116 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at SentinelOne Inc, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. In the past year, there have been 88 insider sales and only 1 insider buy.

On the day of the sale, shares of SentinelOne Inc were priced at $21.4. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $7.19 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $31.12, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the CFO might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

