Insider Sale: CEO William Southern Sells Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

On August 21, 2024, William Southern, CEO of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX), executed a sale of 32,600 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 596,886 shares of the company.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building solutions, known for its high-quality engineered wood products used primarily in construction and remodeling of residential, industrial, and light commercial structures.

Over the past year, William Southern has sold a total of 32,600 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells within the company.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp were priced at $93.44 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.19, which is above both the industry median of 14.9 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $64.81, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.44. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX).

