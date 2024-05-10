On May 9, 2024, William Miller, CEO of Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 10, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $38.19 each.

Veeco Instruments Inc specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductor and thin film process equipment. The company's products are utilized in a variety of applications, including LED lighting, flexible OLED displays, and power electronics.

Over the past year, the insider, William Miller, has sold a total of 114,201 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Veeco Instruments Inc, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc, with a market cap of $2.15 billion, is currently trading at a GF Value of $28.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: CEO William Miller Sells 30,000 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Insider Sale: CEO William Miller Sells 30,000 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

This insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation status.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

