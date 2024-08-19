On August 16, 2024, Lee Shavel, CEO of Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company at a price of $267.39 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 55,163 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc.

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) is a leading data analytics and risk assessment firm that provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to clients in the insurance, natural resources, financial services, and risk management sectors.

Over the past year, Lee Shavel has sold a total of 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 21 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Insider Sale: CEO Lee Shavel Sells 2,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Verisk Analytics Inc had a market cap of approximately $38.34 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 43.77, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.59. This indicates a premium valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value of Verisk Analytics Inc is $265.13, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

