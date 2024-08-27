Hessam Nadji, CEO of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI), executed a sale of 13,900 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 209,123 shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc.

Marcus & Millichap Inc specializes in commercial real estate brokerage and provides a wide range of services to facilitate the buying, selling, and leasing of properties across various sectors. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc were trading at $40.18. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.553 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $22.45, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 13,900 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Insider Sale: CEO Hessam Nadji Sells 13,900 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

The insider's recent transaction and the current valuation metrics provide key insights into Marcus & Millichap Inc's stock performance and insider behavior, which are crucial for investors monitoring the company's financial health and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

