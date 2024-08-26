On August 23, 2024, Fernando Araujo, CEO of Berry Corp (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY), executed a sale of 33,950 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 253,045 shares of Berry Corp (bry).

Berry Corp (bry) is an energy company primarily engaged in the production, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are focused in the western United States, where it aims to manage and develop its oil and natural gas properties efficiently.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Berry Corp (bry) shows a total of 2 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by the CEO is part of a broader trend where insiders have not increased their stakes through purchases.

On the day of the sale, shares of Berry Corp (bry) were trading at $6.22, giving the company a market cap of approximately $480.1 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $7.33, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: CEO Fernando Araujo Sells 33,950 Shares of Berry Corp (bry)

Insider Sale: CEO Fernando Araujo Sells 33,950 Shares of Berry Corp (bry)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

