On September 4, 2024, Jill Griebenow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE), sold 1,622 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,844 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Cboe Global Markets Inc is a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, delivering cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to market participants around the world.

The shares were sold at a price of $213.33 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $346,219.86. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $22.09 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 29.25, indicating a premium valuation compared to the industry median of 17.43.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $115.33 per share, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.85.

Insider Sale at Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) by EVP, CFO Jill Griebenow

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases and 16 insider sales at Cboe Global Markets Inc. The insider, Jill Griebenow, has sold a total of 1,622 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics.

