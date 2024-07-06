Insider Sale: Carl Dambkowski Sells Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)

On July 3, 2024, Carl Dambkowski, the Chief Medical Officer of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APGE), sold 5,995 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of therapeutic treatments for various medical conditions. This biopharmaceutical company focuses on innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs.

The shares were sold at a price of $37.6, valuing the transaction at approximately $225,402. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Apogee Therapeutics Inc currently has a market cap of approximately $2.143 billion.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Apogee Therapeutics Inc shows a balanced activity of buys and sells among the insiders. There have been 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells. The recent transaction by Carl Dambkowski marks a continuation of this trend.

The valuation metrics of Apogee Therapeutics Inc, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential for investors to consider. The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GF Value, which provides a reference point for high-quality investment decisions.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

