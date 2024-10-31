Insider Purchases Worth AU$1.13m See Losses As Talius Group Market Value Drops To AU$18m

The recent 14% drop in Talius Group Limited's (ASX:TAL) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$1.13m worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.0099 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$684.2k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Talius Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kyle Haynes for AU$783k worth of shares, at about AU$0.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.006). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Talius Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Talius Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Talius Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Talius Group. Independent Director Ramsay Carter shelled out AU$32k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Talius Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Talius Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$3.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

