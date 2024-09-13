Insider Purchase: Director Linda Harty Acquires Shares of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

On September 13, 2024, Linda Harty, a Director at Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS), bought 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $113.5 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this purchase, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of Chart Industries Inc.

Chart Industries Inc, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets, has seen a notable trend in insider transactions. Over the past year, there have been eight insider buys and zero insider sells. Linda Harty herself has acquired a total of 3,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

The company's shares, trading at $113.5 on the day of the transaction, bring the market cap of Chart Industries Inc to approximately $4.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 56.24, significantly above both the industry median of 21.195 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Chart Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap, warranting caution from potential investors. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, as insiders tend to buy shares based on their expectations of future performance and company value.

