Insider Picks For High Growth In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by interest rate adjustments and political uncertainties, investors are closely monitoring the impact of these factors on major indices. Amidst this backdrop, insider ownership in growth companies can be a compelling indicator of potential resilience and confidence in future performance.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 19.1% 29.4% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 56.2% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.4% 66.3% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.5% 110.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Serko Limited is a Software-as-a-Service technology company offering online travel booking software and expense management services across New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, and other international markets with a market cap of NZ$463.08 million.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its software solutions, amounting to NZ$74.45 million.

Insider Ownership: 31.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.2% p.a.

Serko is poised for significant growth with its revenue projected to increase by 22.2% annually, outpacing the New Zealand market. Despite a current net loss of NZ$5.11 million, its financial trajectory suggests profitability within three years. Recent strategic moves include integrating NDC content with Amadeus, enhancing corporate travel solutions. While insider trading activity has been minimal recently, the company's growth prospects remain robust amid evolving executive leadership and product enhancements in collaboration with Amadeus.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: NEXTAGE Co., Ltd. operates in Japan, focusing on the sale of new and used cars, with a market cap of ¥106.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its automobile sales and related ancillary businesses, amounting to ¥515.65 billion.

Insider Ownership: 37.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 10.9% p.a.