Insider-Owned Growth Leaders On SIX Swiss Exchange October 2024

The Swiss market has shown resilience, closing modestly higher despite geopolitical tensions and a cautious mood among investors awaiting crucial inflation data. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong confidence from those who know the business best, potentially offering stability amidst broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 24.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 22.5% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21.7% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 29.9% 18.4% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 12.6% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 21.8% 14.4% Partners Group Holding (SWX:PGHN) 17% 14.5% HOCHDORF Holding (SWX:HOCN) 15.7% 122.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 102.7% Kudelski (SWX:KUD) 37.5% 121.7%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm that focuses on direct, secondary, and primary investments in private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt with a market cap of CHF33.46 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CHF1.19 billion from Private Equity, CHF254.90 million from Infrastructure, CHF218.90 million from Private Credit, and CHF190.90 million from Real Estate.

Insider Ownership: 17%

Partners Group Holding, a Swiss growth company with substantial insider ownership, is expected to see its earnings grow at 14.5% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 11.8%. However, its dividend yield of 3.04% is not well covered by earnings or free cash flow. The firm has a high debt level but boasts a very high forecasted return on equity of 51.1% in three years. Recent activities include presenting at major investment conferences and participating in significant M&A discussions involving Lighthouse Learnings' potential buyout valued between $700 million and $900 million.

SWX:PGHN Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG offers tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market cap of CHF22.05 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Sales NAM at CHF800.14 million, Operations at CHF1.26 billion, Sales APAC at CHF540.74 million, Sales EMEA at CHF1.20 billion, and Sales LATAM at CHF282.34 million.

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding showcases robust growth potential with insider ownership, as its earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 21.7% annually, surpassing the Swiss market's 11.8%. Despite a volatile share price and profit margins declining from 17.3% to 11.3%, recent updates indicate low double-digit organic revenue growth for 2024 and stable profitability margins of around 27%-28%. Recent management changes aim to bolster strategic HR functions and digital platforms, enhancing operational efficiency.

SWX:STMN Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG, with a market cap of CHF12.83 billion, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves and related products across Switzerland, Europe, the United States, Asia, and other international markets.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CHF783.51 million from valves and CHF163.83 million from global service.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

VAT Group demonstrates strong growth prospects with significant insider ownership. Its earnings are projected to grow at 22.48% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 11.8%, though revenue growth is slightly slower at 18.3%. Recent earnings show a net income increase to CHF 94 million, despite stable sales figures of CHF 449.61 million. The stock trades below its estimated fair value, but recent share price volatility could be a concern for investors seeking stability.

SWX:VACN Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

