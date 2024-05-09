Insider-Owned Growth Leaders in Japan for May 2024

As Japan's market shows resilience with the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices posting gains amid a broader global context of economic recalibration, investors are keenly observing trends that could influence their strategies. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership in Japan stand out as potentially robust investment avenues due to the alignment of interests between company management and shareholders, fostering a commitment to long-term value creation.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.5% 27.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34.1% 23.6% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 54.3% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 35.5% 58.2% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 37.4% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 63.4% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 84.3% en-japan (TSE:4849) 14.7% 25.7% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 79.8% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 68.9%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Kasumigaseki Capital Ltd, operating in Japan, focuses on real estate consulting with a market capitalization of approximately ¥180.23 billion.

Operations: The firm primarily generates its income through real estate consulting services in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 35.5%

Kasumigaseki Capital Ltd., a notable player in Japan's growth sector with high insider ownership, is navigating a complex landscape. While the company’s earnings have surged by 48.2% over the past year, and are projected to grow at an impressive rate of 58.18% annually, it faces challenges with debt coverage by operating cash flow. Despite these financial strains, revenue growth forecasts outpace the Japanese market significantly at 44.4% per year. Additionally, its share price has shown high volatility recently, and shareholder dilution has occurred over the past year. However, Kasumigaseki Capital is currently trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for future valuation adjustments.

TSE:3498 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BayCurrent Consulting, Inc. offers consulting services in Japan and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥552.01 billion.

Operations: The firm specializes in consulting services within Japan.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

BayCurrent Consulting, a growth-oriented firm in Japan with high insider ownership, is actively enhancing shareholder value through a recent share buyback program costing ¥3.6 billion. Despite its share price volatility, the company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow at 18.5% and 18.1% per year respectively, outpacing the Japanese market averages significantly. Although not reaching the high growth benchmark of 20%, its forecasted return on equity is impressive at 32.5%, indicating robust future profitability potential while trading at a significant discount to fair value.

TSE:6532 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Micronics Japan Co., Ltd. specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling testing and measurement equipment for semiconductors and LCD systems globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥302.87 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through two segments: TE Business, which brought in ¥1.83 billion, and Probe Card Business, contributing ¥36.46 billion.

Insider Ownership: 15.3%

Micronics Japan, distinguished by high insider ownership, is poised for substantial growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 37.37% annually. Despite a recent dip in profit margins from 17% to 10.8%, the company's revenue growth at 23.1% per year significantly outstrips the Japanese market average of 4.4%. This robust expansion trajectory, combined with a share price trading at a slight discount to fair value, underscores its potential despite notable share price volatility over the past three months.

TSE:6871 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

