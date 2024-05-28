Insider-Owned Growth Leaders On The German Exchange In May 2024

As of May 2024, the German market exhibits a relatively stable performance amidst fluctuating global economic conditions. This stability makes it an opportune time to explore growth companies with high insider ownership, which often signals strong confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 73.5% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 35.3% 31.4% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 58.1% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 107.4% Beyond Frames Entertainment (DB:8WP) 10.9% 101.6% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 22% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 29.9% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 46.9%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Brockhaus Technologies AG operates as a private equity firm with a market capitalization of approximately €264.33 million.

Operations: The firm functions in the private equity sector and has not specified distinct revenue segments.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Brockhaus Technologies is poised for notable growth, with revenue forecasted to grow at 17.8% annually, outpacing the German market's 5.3%. Although its return on equity is expected to be modest at 10.3%, the company is set to become profitable within three years, a significant turnaround given recent losses such as the €1.38 million in Q1 2024 and €3.34 million in FY 2023. Despite these challenges, Brockhaus plans strong revenue growth of €220-240 million for FY 2024 and has initiated its first-ever dividend proposal of €0.22 per share, indicating confidence in sustained financial improvements and shareholder value enhancement.

XTRA:BKHT Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.27 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its Credit Platform and Insurance Platform, which brought in €155.60 million and €66.29 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Hypoport SE, a growth-oriented company with substantial insider ownership in Germany, has shown impressive financial performance with a 240.5% earnings increase over the past year and forecasts suggesting an annual earnings growth of 35.9% for the next three years. Despite this, its Return on Equity is expected to remain low at 9.1%. Recent events include strong Q1 results for 2024 with sales rising to €107.47 million from €93.72 million and net income increasing significantly to €3.04 million from €0.503 million last year, reflecting robust operational progress and market confidence.

XTRA:HYQ Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stratec SE operates in Germany and internationally, designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences, with a market capitalization of approximately €558.57 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenues by offering automation and instrumentation solutions primarily for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences across Germany, the European Union, and other global markets.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Stratec SE, a German company with high insider ownership, is trading 43.3% below its estimated fair value but faces challenges with declining sales and net income as recent quarterly reports show a drop from previous years. Despite this downturn, earnings are expected to grow by 22.04% annually, outpacing the German market's growth rate. However, profit margins have decreased and debt coverage by operating cash flow remains weak, indicating potential financial strain despite the forecasted growth in earnings.

XTRA:SBS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Key Takeaways

