Insider-Owned Growth Companies To Watch On Euronext Amsterdam In June 2024

As global markets navigate through a landscape of mixed economic signals and fluctuating interest rates, the Euronext Amsterdam stands out with its unique opportunities. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly intriguing, as such alignment often signals strong confidence in the company's growth prospects from those who know it best.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 68.9% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31.4% 115.2% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 30.8% 24.2%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers, primarily operating in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market capitalization of approximately €354.80 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the design, development, manufacture, and sale or lease of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Envipco Holding N.V. has demonstrated a strong recovery, transitioning from a net loss to posting a net income of €0.147 million and tripling its sales to €27.44 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. The company's revenue is expected to grow by 33.6% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's growth rate of 9.5%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and high share price volatility, Envipco trades at 75.8% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation.

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a software-as-a-service provider for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €255.72 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, which amounted to €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

MotorK is set to outpace the Dutch market with its revenue growth forecast at 24% annually, significantly higher than the market's 9.5%. While earnings are expected to surge by approximately 106% per year, making it profitable within three years, shareholder dilution has occurred in the past year. Recent executive changes include Helen Protopapas joining as a director following Mauro Pretolani's resignation. First quarter sales dipped slightly to €11.25 million from €11.43 million year-over-year.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.70 billion.

Operations: PostNL generates revenue primarily through its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, totaling €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 30.8%

PostNL faces challenges with a recent net loss of €20 million and a slight revenue decline to €763 million in Q1 2024. Despite this, earnings are expected to significantly grow by 24.2% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 16.5%. However, the company is trading at 48% below its estimated fair value and has a high level of debt alongside shareholder dilution over the past year. The forecast for normalized EBIT ranges from €80 million to €110 million for 2024.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

