Insider-Owned Growth Companies On The Japanese Exchange To Watch In June 2024

Amid a backdrop of uncertainty regarding the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, which has influenced recent performance in the Japanese stock markets, investors are closely watching shifts in market dynamics. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly intriguing, as they often signal strong confidence from those most familiar with the company’s potential and challenges.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 26.8% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.3% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 91.1% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 54.1% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 81%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: JAPAN MATERIAL Co., Ltd., with a market capitalization of ¥217.29 billion, engages in the electronics and graphics sectors within Japan.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its electronics segment, which contributes ¥46.92 billion, and a smaller portion from graphics solutions at ¥1.46 billion.

Insider Ownership: 34%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.8% p.a.

JAPAN MATERIAL is poised for notable growth with earnings expected to increase by 25.76% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader Japanese market's 8.9% growth rate. However, its profit margins have dipped from 17% to 11.7%, reflecting some operational challenges despite a robust revenue forecast of 14.5% annual growth, also above market expectations. Recent corporate guidance confirms ambitious targets for FY2025, with projected net sales reaching JPY 50 billion and a stable dividend outlook, indicating confidence in sustained profitability and shareholder returns amidst its volatile share price movements.

TSE:6055 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BayCurrent Consulting, Inc. offers consulting services across various sectors in Japan and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥477.47 billion.

Operations: The firm generates its revenue primarily from consulting services across diverse sectors in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 13.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 18.4% p.a.

BayCurrent Consulting, a growth-focused firm in Japan, is trading at 60.4% below its estimated fair value, signaling potential undervaluation. With earnings and revenue forecasted to grow by 18.4% and 18.3% annually—both rates surpassing the Japanese market averages—it shows promising growth prospects. However, its share price has been highly volatile recently. The company also completed a significant share buyback for ¥3.6 billion, aiming to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency.

TSE:6532 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Micronics Japan Co., Ltd. specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling testing and measurement equipment for semiconductors and LCD systems globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥245.76 billion.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of testing and measurement equipment for semiconductors and LCD systems.

Insider Ownership: 15.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 39.8% p.a.

Micronics Japan is poised for robust growth, with earnings and revenue forecasted to outpace the Japanese market significantly at 39.8% and 23.2% annually. Analysts predict a substantial 43.9% potential increase in stock price, underscoring a positive outlook despite trading 38.8% below its estimated fair value. However, its profit margins have declined from last year, and the stock has experienced high volatility recently, presenting a mixed risk profile for investors seeking growth with high insider ownership.

TSE:6871 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Key Takeaways

