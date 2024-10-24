Insider-Owned Growth Companies To Consider In October 2024

As global markets continue to navigate a complex landscape, recent developments such as the European Central Bank's rate cuts and the S&P 500 Index's advancement highlight a shifting economic environment. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into potential investment opportunities, as insiders often have a vested interest in the company's success and may provide stability amid market fluctuations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 30.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.8% 29.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.2% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 105.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Innovita Biological Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of POCT rapid diagnostic products and has a market cap of CN¥5.66 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its diagnostic kits and equipment segment, totaling CN¥675.50 million.

Insider Ownership: 37%

Innovita Biological Technology shows strong growth potential, with earnings and revenue expected to grow significantly above market averages. The company reported impressive half-year results, with net income rising to CNY 206.26 million from CNY 77.41 million a year ago. Despite no recent insider trading activity, the firm has initiated a buyback program worth up to CNY 100 million for equity incentives, indicating confidence in its future performance and alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

SHSE:688253 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shanghai OPM Biosciences Co., Ltd. operates in the biotechnology sector by offering cell culture media and CDMO services both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥3.60 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its provision of cell culture media and CDMO services across domestic and international markets.