Insider-Owned Growth Companies To Consider In October 2024

As global markets continue to navigate a complex landscape, recent developments such as the European Central Bank's rate cuts and the S&P 500 Index's advancement highlight a shifting economic environment. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into potential investment opportunities, as insiders often have a vested interest in the company's success and may provide stability amid market fluctuations.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
30.1%
|
Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408)
|
37.8%
|
29.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33.2%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.7%
|
49.1%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
64.8%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
105.8%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)
|
33.1%
|
134.6%
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Innovita Biological Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Innovita Biological Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of POCT rapid diagnostic products and has a market cap of CN¥5.66 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its diagnostic kits and equipment segment, totaling CN¥675.50 million.
Insider Ownership: 37%
Innovita Biological Technology shows strong growth potential, with earnings and revenue expected to grow significantly above market averages. The company reported impressive half-year results, with net income rising to CNY 206.26 million from CNY 77.41 million a year ago. Despite no recent insider trading activity, the firm has initiated a buyback program worth up to CNY 100 million for equity incentives, indicating confidence in its future performance and alignment of interests between management and shareholders.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Innovita Biological Technology's earnings growth report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Innovita Biological Technology valuation report hints at an deflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Shanghai OPM Biosciences
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Shanghai OPM Biosciences Co., Ltd. operates in the biotechnology sector by offering cell culture media and CDMO services both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥3.60 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from its provision of cell culture media and CDMO services across domestic and international markets.
Insider Ownership: 24.9%
Shanghai OPM Biosciences is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to increase at a rate of 53.9% annually, surpassing the CN market average. Revenue is also expected to grow robustly at 35.8% per year. Despite recent volatility in share price and a decline in profit margins from last year, the company has completed a share buyback program worth CNY 51 million, reflecting management's confidence and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
-
Click here and access our complete growth analysis report to understand the dynamics of Shanghai OPM Biosciences.
-
According our valuation report, there's an indication that Shanghai OPM Biosciences' share price might be on the expensive side.
APT Medical
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: APT Medical Inc. is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and supply of electrophysiology and vascular interventional medical devices in China, with a market cap of CN¥35.17 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its medical products segment, totaling CN¥1.86 billion.
Insider Ownership: 31.9%
APT Medical is positioned for strong growth, with revenue expected to rise 29.5% annually, outpacing the CN market. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 28.9% per year, also exceeding market averages. The company recently joined the FTSE All-World Index and reported half-year sales of CNY 991.64 million and net income of CNY 342.56 million, reflecting robust performance despite no recent substantial insider trading activity noted.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of APT Medical with our comprehensive analyst estimates report here.
-
The analysis detailed in our APT Medical valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:688253 SHSE:688293 and SHSE:688617.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com