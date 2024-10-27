Insider Confidence In Promotora de Informaciones And 2 Other Growth Leaders

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are keenly observing how these factors influence stock performance across major indices. In such an environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention as they may signal confidence in the business's future prospects by those closest to its operations.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3)
|
11.9%
|
21.1%
|
Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408)
|
37.8%
|
29.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33.2%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.7%
|
49.1%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
64.8%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
105.8%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
55.1%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)
|
33.1%
|
134.6%
Click here to see the full list of 1517 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.
Promotora de Informaciones
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., along with its subsidiaries, operates in the media sector both in Spain and internationally, with a market cap of €373.80 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Media segment, which accounts for €433.74 million, and its Education segment, contributing €489.38 million.
Insider Ownership: 13.3%
Promotora de Informaciones is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside. Despite recent net losses, the company is expected to become profitable in the next three years, with earnings projected to grow substantially per year. Revenue growth is forecasted slightly above the Spanish market average. However, recent earnings reports show declining sales and persistent losses, indicating ongoing challenges despite growth prospects.
-
Click here and access our complete growth analysis report to understand the dynamics of Promotora de Informaciones.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential undervaluation of Promotora de Informaciones shares in the market.
Green Landscaping Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) operates in the green space management and landscaping sector across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and internationally, with a market cap of SEK4.45 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of SEK6.24 billion from its green space management and landscaping operations across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and internationally.
Insider Ownership: 10%
Green Landscaping Group is trading significantly below its estimated fair value, with analysts predicting a 29.4% stock price rise. The company reported steady revenue growth and earnings increases for the third quarter, reflecting a robust performance despite low forecasted return on equity. Insiders have sold shares recently, but the firm's earnings are expected to grow faster than the Swedish market average over the next three years, indicating strong growth potential.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in Green Landscaping Group's earnings growth report.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Green Landscaping Group's shares may be trading at a discount.
Beijing Forever Technology
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Beijing Forever Technology Co., Ltd. offers smart grid solutions and services both in the People’s Republic of China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥3.76 billion.
Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of CN¥): Smart Grid Solutions and Services: CN¥1.25 billion
Insider Ownership: 30.9%
Beijing Forever Technology is trading well below its estimated fair value, with earnings expected to grow significantly at 64.6% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Despite recent volatility and a slight decline in nine-month revenue to CNY 313.98 million compared to last year, the company remains profitable with an anticipated annual revenue increase of 17.9%. There has been no substantial insider trading activity reported over the past three months.
-
Dive into the specifics of Beijing Forever Technology here with our thorough growth forecast report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Beijing Forever Technology's current price could be quite moderate.
Taking Advantage
-
Gain an insight into the universe of 1517 Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking here.
-
Companies discussed in this article include BME:PRS OM:GREEN and SZSE:300365.
