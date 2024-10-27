Insider Confidence In Promotora de Informaciones And 2 Other Growth Leaders

As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are keenly observing how these factors influence stock performance across major indices. In such an environment, companies with high insider ownership often attract attention as they may signal confidence in the business's future prospects by those closest to its operations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.8% 29.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.2% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 105.8% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Overview: Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., along with its subsidiaries, operates in the media sector both in Spain and internationally, with a market cap of €373.80 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Media segment, which accounts for €433.74 million, and its Education segment, contributing €489.38 million.

Insider Ownership: 13.3%

Promotora de Informaciones is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside. Despite recent net losses, the company is expected to become profitable in the next three years, with earnings projected to grow substantially per year. Revenue growth is forecasted slightly above the Spanish market average. However, recent earnings reports show declining sales and persistent losses, indicating ongoing challenges despite growth prospects.

BME:PRS Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Overview: Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) operates in the green space management and landscaping sector across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and internationally, with a market cap of SEK4.45 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of SEK6.24 billion from its green space management and landscaping operations across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and internationally.