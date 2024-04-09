Insider Buys Additional US$90k In Tamboran Resources Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) Independent Non-Executive Director, David Siegel, recently bought AU$90k worth of stock, for AU$0.18 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Bryan Sheffield bought AU$15m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.15. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Tamboran Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Tamboran Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tamboran Resources insiders own about AU$70m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tamboran Resources Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tamboran Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Tamboran Resources (3 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

