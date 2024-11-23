Insider Buys Additional US$234k In Biodesix Stock

Potential Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Jack Schuler, recently bought US$234k worth of stock, paying US$1.17 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biodesix

In fact, the recent purchase by Jack Schuler was the biggest purchase of Biodesix shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$1.28 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Biodesix share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Biodesix insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:BDSX Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2024

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Biodesix insiders own about US$88m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Biodesix Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Biodesix. Nice! While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Biodesix.

