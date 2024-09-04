Insider Buys Additional R3.0m In Blue Label Telecoms Stock

Investors who take an interest in Blue Label Telecoms Limited (JSE:BLU) should definitely note that the Co-Founder, Mark Levy, recently paid R5.25 per share to buy R3.0m worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Blue Label Telecoms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Mark Levy was not the only time they bought Blue Label Telecoms shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid R2.85 per share in a R3.8m purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of R4.86. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Blue Label Telecoms insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about R4.09. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 34% of Blue Label Telecoms shares, worth about R1.5b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blue Label Telecoms Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Blue Label Telecoms. Looks promising! While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Blue Label Telecoms that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

