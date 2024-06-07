Insider Buying at Jackson Financial Inc (JXN): EVP and CFO Don Cummings Acquires Shares

Don Cummings, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN), purchased 2,826 shares of the company on June 6, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 47,092.2 shares of Jackson Financial Inc.

Jackson Financial Inc specializes in retirement products and services, aiming to help customers achieve financial freedom for retirement. The company's stock was trading at $72.6 per share on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.54 billion.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Jackson Financial Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There has been only 1 insider buy compared to 7 insider sells.

The price-earnings ratio of Jackson Financial Inc stands at 1.92, which is lower than the industry median of 11.275. This ratio suggests a valuation that is below the average for the industry.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Jackson Financial Inc is estimated at $24.97 per share, making the current price of $72.6 significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

