Insider Buying Highlights 3 Undervalued Small Caps In US

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has remained flat, yet it has seen a remarkable 31% increase over the past year with earnings projected to grow by 15% per annum in the coming years. In this context, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued and have insider buying can be a strategic approach for investors looking to capitalize on opportunities within small-cap companies.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name

PE

PS

Discount to Fair Value

Value Rating

ProPetro Holding

NA

0.6x

45.84%

★★★★★★

Capital Bancorp

15.2x

3.1x

43.75%

★★★★☆☆

Hanover Bancorp

13.7x

2.8x

34.11%

★★★★☆☆

German American Bancorp

16.2x

5.4x

43.55%

★★★☆☆☆

USCB Financial Holdings

18.7x

5.3x

49.57%

★★★☆☆☆

First United

14.4x

3.3x

44.31%

★★★☆☆☆

Orion Group Holdings

NA

0.4x

-228.66%

★★★☆☆☆

Community West Bancshares

18.7x

2.9x

42.25%

★★★☆☆☆

Delek US Holdings

NA

0.1x

-74.22%

★★★☆☆☆

Sabre

NA

0.5x

-82.93%

★★★☆☆☆

USCB Financial Holdings

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: USCB Financial Holdings operates primarily in the banking sector, with a focus on providing financial services, and has a market capitalization of approximately $0.24 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from banking services, with recent figures showing $71.79 million in revenue. Operating expenses, including general and administrative costs, have been increasing over time, reaching $43.13 million recently. Despite fluctuations in net income margin, the gross profit margin remains consistently at 100%.

PE: 18.7x

USCB Financial Holdings, a smaller company in the market, recently reported strong third-quarter results with net interest income growing to US$18.11 million from US$14.02 million last year and net income rising to US$6.95 million from US$3.82 million. The company completed a share buyback of 10,000 shares for US$0.12 million by September 2024 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share payable in December 2024, reflecting strategic financial management and potential for future growth as earnings are projected to grow annually by around 19%.

NasdaqGM:USCB Share price vs Value as at Dec 2024
Delek US Holdings

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Delek US Holdings operates primarily in the refining and logistics sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.46 billion.

