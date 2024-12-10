Insider Buying Highlights 3 Undervalued Small Caps In US

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has remained flat, yet it has seen a remarkable 31% increase over the past year with earnings projected to grow by 15% per annum in the coming years. In this context, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued and have insider buying can be a strategic approach for investors looking to capitalize on opportunities within small-cap companies.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating ProPetro Holding NA 0.6x 45.84% ★★★★★★ Capital Bancorp 15.2x 3.1x 43.75% ★★★★☆☆ Hanover Bancorp 13.7x 2.8x 34.11% ★★★★☆☆ German American Bancorp 16.2x 5.4x 43.55% ★★★☆☆☆ USCB Financial Holdings 18.7x 5.3x 49.57% ★★★☆☆☆ First United 14.4x 3.3x 44.31% ★★★☆☆☆ Orion Group Holdings NA 0.4x -228.66% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Delek US Holdings NA 0.1x -74.22% ★★★☆☆☆ Sabre NA 0.5x -82.93% ★★★☆☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Overview: USCB Financial Holdings operates primarily in the banking sector, with a focus on providing financial services, and has a market capitalization of approximately $0.24 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from banking services, with recent figures showing $71.79 million in revenue. Operating expenses, including general and administrative costs, have been increasing over time, reaching $43.13 million recently. Despite fluctuations in net income margin, the gross profit margin remains consistently at 100%.

PE: 18.7x

USCB Financial Holdings, a smaller company in the market, recently reported strong third-quarter results with net interest income growing to US$18.11 million from US$14.02 million last year and net income rising to US$6.95 million from US$3.82 million. The company completed a share buyback of 10,000 shares for US$0.12 million by September 2024 and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share payable in December 2024, reflecting strategic financial management and potential for future growth as earnings are projected to grow annually by around 19%.

Overview: Delek US Holdings operates primarily in the refining and logistics sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.46 billion.